The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 16

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Rainbow Rare Pokémon cards of the set.

Charizard GX Rainbow Rare is going to need its own dedicated piece. This is not only the chase card of Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows, making it the most valuable card many times over, it is also one of the most sought-after and highest-valued cards of the entire Sun & Moon era. Wherever you stand on value, whether you're a completionist dismayed at how this makes Burning Shadows expensive to complete or you're someone who rejoices in having a card retain value, this one is indeed notable.

The lineart in this card corresponds to the Charizard GX Full Art that isn't actually in Burning Shadows. Instead, it was a Black Star Promo and, honestly, that's for the best because that would've ended up being another major chase card. As of this writing, the Charizard GX Rainbow Rare holds a current market value of $461.69. The second highest valued card is the Secret Rare Gold Darkness Energy which is currently worth $51.14. Burning Shadows is, indeed, a Charizard chase.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Burning Shadows, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows continues with more Secret Rare cards.