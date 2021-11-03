The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 5

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

These cards are what I refer to personally as the "Lillie Collection" within Celebrations. Just like the Pikachu cards, this is a bit of a series within a series. Lillie is a Pokémon trainer introduced during the Sun & Moon era, and her presence may have some wondering why we have such a focus on her for the 25th-anniversary of the Pokémon TCG rather than trainers that have been around for… you know, 25 years. The truth of the matter is that Lillie is simply one of the most popular characters the franchise has ever created, with major roles in the game, the anime, and the TCG. The Lillie Full Art Trainer Supporter from Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism is one of the most sought-after and valuable cards in the hobby, and that's just cracking the surface of her popularity. These three cards tell a beautiful story about Lillie's bonds with these Pokémon, and we even get another Lillie feature later in the Steel-type section of the set on Solgaleo's card.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the cards of Celebrations which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Celebrations continues with more cards from the main section of the set.