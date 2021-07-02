The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 12

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Pokémon cards.

Liepard V Full Art: The background for Liepard's Full Artt is a bit underwhelming, which is my only issue with this card. I love that Liepard is featured, but the other backgrounds have either stunning colors or elements tying into the Pokémon's design. It'd be nice to see a darker, maybe cloudy background showcasing Liepard's Dark-typing, but this is still by no means a bad card. I just love Liepard and want to see it get the focus it deserves.

Metagross V Full Art: While such a use of steely blue could have resulted in a very samey look, the detail in the background and the shine on Metagross's body make this textured, foil card look like a piece of steel itself.

Blissey V Full Art: This selection (with the possible exception of Metagross, which is an iconic Pokémon that just doesn't get the TCG features it deserves), this specific installment focuses on species that don't often get the spotlight anymore. Blissey looks great on this card, showing that it deserves more of a presence in the Pokémon TCG, and the egg designs on the background here are just such a nice, funny touch.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with the set's incredible Full Arts.