The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 23

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Secret Rare cards.

Shiny Electrode Gold Card: The return of Gold Pokémon cards to the TCG began with Sword & Shield base set, after only Trainer Items, Trainer Stadiums, and Energies got the Gold treatment during the Sun & Moon era. Then, Rebel Clash began the trend that would use these gold cards, generally two per set, to showcase Shiny Pokémon. For the first time, Chilling Reign delivers three of these, and wow are they beautiful. The first here is Electrode and while Electrode did already get a Full Art Shiny GX in Hidden Fates, I love the balance of the blue and the gold too much to complain.

The return of Gold Pokémon cards to the TCG began with Sword & Shield base set, after only Trainer Items, Trainer Stadiums, and Energies got the Gold treatment during the Sun & Moon era. Then, Rebel Clash began the trend that would use these gold cards, generally two per set, to showcase Shiny Pokémon. For the first time, Chilling Reign delivers three of these, and wow are they beautiful. The first here is Electrode and while Electrode did already get a Full Art Shiny GX in Hidden Fates, I love the balance of the blue and the gold too much to complain. Shiny Bronzong Gold Card: I always love when an unlikely Pokémon gets the spotlight. Bronzong might not be the most stunning Shiny, but I love the rare chance at a Secret Rare Bronzong, and the artwork makes this glittering golden card well worth pulling.

I always love when an unlikely Pokémon gets the spotlight. Bronzong might not be the most stunning Shiny, but I love the rare chance at a Secret Rare Bronzong, and the artwork makes this glittering golden card well worth pulling. Shiny Snorlax Gold Card: The Snorlax card is, of course, among the biggest chase cards of Chilling Reign. As the Shiny version of an iconic species, this was bound to happen. Not only is it a valuable and hyped card, but it's also beautiful. The look of pure, blissful satisfaction on this dozing Snorlax's face makes it one of the best Shiny Gold cards yet.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with the set's incredible Secret Rares.