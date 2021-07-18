The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 24

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Secret Rare cards.

Today, we take the Secret Rares into a territory that tends to make some players happy while depressing collectors. While these Golden Secret Rare Trainer Items can be both useful and a flex while playing the competitive Pokémon TCG, most collectors want anything but one of these to be their Secret Rare pull when opening a booster box. With a Secret Rare not guaranteed and two Secret Rare pulls exceedingly rare, most would rather pull an Alternate Art, Rainbow Rare, or a Golden Shiny Pokémon. In any case, though, some of these do look beautiful. The royal purple Fog Crystel and the sky blue Fan of Waves look terrific on these sparkling Gold Cards… but I personally miss the XY era days when a Secret Rare Trainer Item was limited to one or two per set. While these aren't bad pulls by any means, six does seem a bit excessive.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with the set's incredible Secret Rares.