The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 5

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Pokémon V and VMAX cards.

Galarian Moltres V: I don't know why, but this reminds me so much of Spencer's Gifts. Maybe it looks like one of those posters they keep that is vaguely fantasy-inspired and vaguely Burton- esque. Maybe it looks as if Moltres just burst from one of those weird orbs where you touch it and all that green electricity attaches to where your fingers press against the glass. Either way, this is such a weird card and I love it so much.

Galarian Slowking V & VMAX: Slowking doesn't get enough love in this set and it's a travesty. Even the regular Pokémon V here is stunning, with beautiful and oddly unsettling detail. The VMAX is also among the best in the set and somehow, against all odds, manages to make Slowking intimidating. In a Majin Buu kind of way. Later on when we get to the Alternate Arts, just wait until you see the trippy Slowking card in that portion of the set, which I feel may be an all-time great.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with more V and VMAX.