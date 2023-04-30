The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 37: Diancie & Comfey Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith features some of the hobby's most beautiful artwork like this Diancie & Comfey from the Galarian Gallery subset.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

The first card up is the Mythical Pokémon Diancie, drawn by Haruko Ichikawa, who illustrates this card as if it's in the middle of a gem-based Sailor Squad transformation. Quite a beauty. The second card is certainly a unique piece of artwork, giving us a perspective of Comfey that we've never seen before. We have actually seen very few Comfey cards in the Pokémon TCG at all, with the first being a holo-rare in Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising. Since then, we got one Comfey in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and another as a SWSH Black Star Promo in the pre-release kits for Lost Origin. That makes this Yano Keiji-illustrated card the first time we've seen Comfey on a major hit card. Keiji is a first-time contributor, but a quick search credits the same artist to some beautiful fan art. I hope we can see more of Yano Keiji in the future, as this is quite the card.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.