Agefield High: Rock the School Drops New Story Trailer

Can you get the girl of your dreams and get the hell out of high school? Check out the latest trailer for Agefield High: Rock the School

Article Summary Agefield High: Rock the School drops a story trailer highlighting early 2000s teen chaos and ambition

Play as Sam Tatum, a senior navigating a new school, intense crushes, and unforgettable pranks

Explore a simulated school and small-town open world packed with side hustles and mini-games

Customize your style, skip classes, and fuel your legend with a pop-punk soundtrack and nostalgic vibes

Indie game developer and publisher Refugium Games has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming game, Agefield High: Rock the School. In case you missed this, the game is basically a high school version of the game Bully, as you play one of a group of teenagers in the year 2002 who are trying to win over a girl before the end of the year. With all the predictable tropes you would expect from a game like this. The latest trrailer shows off more of the gameplay, but highlights the story you'll take on as you're just trying ot get out of your Senior year with a girl and passing grades. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will arrive sometime in Q2 2026.

Agefield High: Rock the School

In Agefield High: Rock the School, you play as Sam Tatum, an 18-year-old on the edge of graduation — until your parents uproot your life and drop you into the sleepy small town of Agefield. With just a few months until summer break, you're thrown into a new school and a new reality. But this isn't just about surviving senior year — it's about making it unforgettable. From satirical school assemblies to late-night prank wars and bike rides through suburban sprawl, every moment taps into the chaos, comedy, and rebellious energy of early 2000s teen life.

Skip classes or sit through them. Sneak into tattoo parlors, mow lawns for cash, prank call your crush, and hustle to build your rep. Explore a fully simulated campus and a small-town open world dripping with nostalgia — from dusty corner stores and cluttered arcades to garage band rehearsals and hallway showdowns. Whether you're ditching detention or chasing high school glory, every decision shapes how your legend will be remembered when the yearbook closes.

Follow a branching narrative through a series of missions with different endings. A Fully Simulated School System: Attend (or skip) five different class types, including English, Math, Geography, Music, and German.

Attend (or skip) five different class types, including English, Math, Geography, Music, and German. Explore a Small-Town Sandbox: From bike shops to tattoo parlors, the world of Agefield is filled with places to discover and decisions to make.

From bike shops to tattoo parlors, the world of Agefield is filled with places to discover and decisions to make. Side Hustles and Mini-Games: Complete a variety of side missions and activities like prank calling and lawn mowing to earn cash and unlock items.

Complete a variety of side missions and activities like prank calling and lawn mowing to earn cash and unlock items. Customize Your Look: Buy clothes, accessories, bikes, hairstyles, and more to express your style and stand out in the halls.

Buy clothes, accessories, bikes, hairstyles, and more to express your style and stand out in the halls. Authentic Early 2000s Vibes: A pop-punk soundtrack, springtime setting, and vibrant color palette create an atmosphere that's as loud and rebellious as your teen years.

