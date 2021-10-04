Victrix Pro Unveils New Gambit Gaming Controller & Headset

Victrix Pro unveiled two new items this morning coming to their line as they have a new Gambit series featuring a controller and wireless headset. The Performance Designed Products (PDP) owned company has launched the Victrix Gambit Dual-Core Tournament Controller as well as the Victrix Gambit Wireless Gaming Headset today, both of them offering cutting-edge esports designs to make gaming easier and make you slightly more competitive against your opponents. We have more info on both below, but if you're looking to get the controller you can buy it through their website for $100, while the headset is going for $130, both of which are available today.

Using Dual Core technology, the Gambit Controller is the world's fastest controller on Xbox, delivering the fastest thumbsticks, triggers, and button responses on the market1. While one core handles ultra-fast input processing, the other runs the controller's audio including built-in Dolby Atmos, giving players optimal spatial awareness for a competitive edge. The controller also features adjustable trigger stops, 14 included swappable components, the ability to customize settings in the Victrix app, and a carrying case.

The new Gambit Wireless Gaming Headset is also designed to give gamers a competitive edge. The headset uses much of the same acoustic design, lightweight components, and comfortable materials as the well-regarded Victrix Pro AF Headset. The Gambit headset can be used wirelessly for up to 40 feet, or wired with an included 3.5mm cable that features in-line controls. The headset also comes with a lifetime subscription to Dolby Atmos on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs, and the PlayStation 5 version of the headset can use 3D Audio for ultimate immersion. The Victrix Gambit headset is also the first officially licensed wireless headset designed for PlayStation 5.

"The Victrix brand is dedicated to giving fans a competitive edge. Our in-house engineering team works side-by-side with esports professionals to create products that gamers will love and want to use competitively, since they know they're getting the best hardware on the market," said Navin Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer of PDP. "We integrated technology from the Victrix Pro line of products into the new Gambit line for premium performance and design that everyday gamers, and professionals, can enjoy at more approachable price points."