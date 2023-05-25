The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 62: Samurott Illustration Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith contained two Special Illustration Rares for Hisuian Samurott V & VSTAR, which was introduced in Legends: Arceus.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

Man, what a sick pair of cards. First, artist kodama delivers the Hisuian Samurott V Special Illustration Rare. The use of soft colors here plays with coolness and warmth, with blue and green mountains and an autumnal autumn tree. Samurott itself has never looked more majestic than this cover.

On the VSTAR, Snover gets a hilarious appearance at the foot of Hisuian Samurott, making it seem as if the shivering Ice-type Pokémon is attempting to defend the powerhouse Pokémon behind it. This card is illustrated by artist Shibuzoh. Who debuted back in the special celebratory Generations set from the XY era. Notable cards by Shibuzoh. Include the very special Eevee from Sun & Moon base, the cuddly Meowth from Sun & Moon – Unbroken Bonds who is clutching his doll, the Mega Lopunny & Jigglypuff GX Alternate Art from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, and of course, the stunning, totally metal Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign that is seen along with the set's Blaziken Alternate Art as the expansion's chase card.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

