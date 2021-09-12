The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Part 1

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Jumpluff: In past installments of The Cards of Pokémon TCG, I have only focused on Ultra Rares and above. I think it's time to adjust that, because Evolving Skies has some of the best artwork we've seen in the TCG, full stop, and it's not only in just the bigger pulls. This Jumpluff holo, for instance, is classic Pokémon. An adorable expression caught in a moment of action with an incredible background, lush with color.

Leafeon V: All of the Eeveelution Vs are done in this style for Evolving Skies: no dark line art, soft colors, and a break from the previous 3D/CGI look that dominated the GX and early V-eras. This card is the perfect blend of cute and badass, as Leafeon delivers an attack that looks perfect on this card's foiled surface.

Leafeon VMAX: The first major stunner of the set, this textured Leafeon VMAX is mind-bendingly beautiful. VMAX cards occupy this interesting space where they're rarer than Ultra Rares and a bit less rare than Full Arts, but I personally felt like I'd just hit something major when I pulled this beauty.

