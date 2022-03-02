The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 15: Bonnie & Crasher

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's continue with the Full Art section of the set.

Bonnie Full Art Trainer Supporter : Before we get into who Bonnie is, I can't help but laugh at the dichotomy here. I couldn't imagine a harsher difference in vibes between cards. Bonnie is depicted as cute and innocent, almost like a female Butters who doesn't know what's going on but simply enjoys life, while Crasher Wake seems like he's about to crash his dadbod into you until you aren't awake anymore yourself. So, who is Bonnie? She is from the XY games, which continues the Kalos focus of this set. The sister of Clemont, the Lumoise Gym Leader, who she supports in the game. She takes on a much bigger role in the anime where she travels with Ash as a major companion in the series. She is known for traveling with a Zygarde Core who she thinks is a strange Pokémon who she names Squishy. One of the most iconic moments from the Kalos arc features Bonnie singing an emotionally driven song to Squishy who has been incorporated into a controlled 50% Zygarde.

: Before we get into who Bonnie is, I can't help but laugh at the dichotomy here. I couldn't imagine a harsher difference in vibes between cards. Bonnie is depicted as cute and innocent, almost like a female Butters who doesn't know what's going on but simply enjoys life, while Crasher Wake seems like he's about to crash his dadbod into you until you aren't awake anymore yourself. So, who is Bonnie? She is from the XY games, which continues the Kalos focus of this set. The sister of Clemont, the Lumoise Gym Leader, who she supports in the game. She takes on a much bigger role in the anime where she travels with Ash as a major companion in the series. She is known for traveling with a Zygarde Core who she thinks is a strange Pokémon who she names Squishy. One of the most iconic moments from the Kalos arc features Bonnie singing an emotionally driven song to Squishy who has been incorporated into a controlled 50% Zygarde. Crasher Wake Full Art Trainer Supporter: Wake is the Water-type Gym Leader of Pastoria Gym from the Diamond & Pearl games. In the anime, he is mostly a battle-focused Gym Leader.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light. To look back on this series, click the Forbidden Light tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.