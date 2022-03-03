The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 16: Diantha & More

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's conclude the Full Art section of the set.

Diantha Full Art Trainer Supporter : More Kalos! Diantha is the Champion of Kalos but in addition to being a powerful Pokémon Trainer, a movie star whose fame extends all across Kalos. This duality of famous celebrity and Pokémon Trainer may bring another character to mind: Marnie, perhaps? Diantha has one of the most unique character designs in my opinion, and this is the only Full Art she has ever gotten.

Ultra Recon Squad Full Art Trainer Supporter: While Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light is strongly Kalos-focused, don't forget that this is still a Generation Seven Pokémon TCG set. This final card in the Full Art Trainer section of this set brings that Alolan focus back, as this team is known in the games for their goal of investigating Ultra Beasts, who are indeed another focus of the set. Pictured on the card are Zossie and Dulse, who the player encounters in the Ultra Sun video game.

