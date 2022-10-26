The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 12: Psychic-Types

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move on to the Psychic-types from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

This is personal. Cresselia is my all-time favorite Legendary Pokémon so I'm always thrilled to see it pop up in a set. I would've loved an Ultra Rare but this holographic card by saino misaki is gorgeous enough to quench my thirst. Then, we get a Hisuian Zorua by Akira Komayama and Hisuian Zoroark by Kouki Saitou showcasing the new versions of these Pokémon introduced earlier this year in the open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These cares are uniquely beautiful but they may be salt on the wounds of anyone who attempted to get Zorua during Niantic's botched release during Shuppet Spotlight Hour. Hopefully, we get a make-up soon!

