The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 22: Pidgeot V

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move on to the Normal-type cards from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, starting with a Pokémon-V of a classic, Kanto species that deserves the Ultra Rare spotlight after quite a long time out of it.

Artist Saki Hayashiro delivers the artwork for this Pidgeot V, which shows the classic Generation One favorite swooping down for either an attack or a juicy Wurmple. Pidgeot never got a GX from the Sun & Moon era, which means that the last time that it got an Ultra Rare card was Pidgeot EX and Mega Pidgeot EX from XY – Evolutions back in 2016. I also wanted to include this cute Lickitung card by KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA. Too often, this Pokémon ends up seeming creepy, so I like this more laid-back and cute version that looks like we happened upon it in the wild doing its own thing. Which is, uh… propping its tongue up with its leg.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.