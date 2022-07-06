The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 22: Genesect GX

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we get Legendary and Mythical with three major Steel-types.

Dialga: Dialga is crouched in attack position in this windswept art by nagimiso , but a pet peeve of mine is when Pokémon look as if they are bending over to fit in the card's art. The illustration itself here is strong but the pose doesn't work well within the confinement of the borders.

Cobalion: This is a weird one, with Cobalion galloping through what looks like the Upside Down. Kouki Saitou delivers a card that is unusually spooky given the normally heroic depiction of Cobalion, but I actually really like that it plays against our expectations of this noble Legendary.

This is a weird one, with Cobalion galloping through what looks like the Upside Down. delivers a card that is unusually spooky given the normally heroic depiction of Cobalion, but I actually really like that it plays against our expectations of this noble Legendary. Genesect GX: This GX comes courtesy of Yoshinobu Saito, who opts for a more realistic background behind the 3D rendering of Genesect. Genesect unfortunately looks like it is standing in mid-air, creating an awkward and confusing dichotomy between the figure and the background. Looking at this, I'm feeling maybe I was too harsh on the Dialga. At least that Pokémon crouched to be in the card. I don't even think Genesect knows it's supposed to be on a Pokémon card here, as it looks like weird photoshop.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.