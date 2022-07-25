The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 41: Rainbow Rare Lugia

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we finish up the Secret Rare section of Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder.

So, what made me separate Lugia GX Rainbow Rare from the other twelve Rainbow Rares of the set? Well, it's a true chase card in that it's well over double the value of the set's second most valuable card.

Looking at the current market value of Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder, Lugia GX Rainbow Rare is worth a whopping $143.55. These days, you'd never see another Rainbow Rare of a Pokémon besides Charizard come out with such high value, as interest has fallen off for this card type. Back during Sun & Moon, though, Rainbow Rares were appreciated. The next most valuable card in the set is Suicune GX Rainbow Rare at $69.04 followed by Mimikyu GX at $52.14. Still very high comparing this card type during the Sword & Shield era to its heyday of the Sun & Moon era.

Now, the Secret Rares in this set that I didn't show off are the Gold Items, as these are more for players than collectors. These include Adventure Bag, Choice Helmet, Counter Gain, Custom Catcher, Electropower, Lost Blender, Net Ball, Spell Tag, and Wait and See Hammer.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey wraps up with a full review of the set.