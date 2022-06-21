The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 8: Blacephalon & More

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue by wrapping up the Fire-types with an Ultra Beast and moving into the Water-types.

Blacephalon GX – Ultra Beast: One of the most unhinged designs of the Sun & Moon era gets a strong GX from art house 5ban Graphics. This is an example of a species that benefits from 5ban's controversial 3D, computer-generated style due to the shape and balloon-like theme of Blacephalon. Looking like a balloon that you could encounter in Pennywise's nightmares, this Fire-type Pokémon has a cool tone to its card which is offset by the red of Ultra Beast GX cards nicely.

One of the most unhinged designs of the Sun & Moon era gets a strong GX from art house This is an example of a species that benefits from 5ban's controversial 3D, computer-generated style due to the shape and balloon-like theme of Blacephalon. Looking like a balloon that you could encounter in Pennywise's nightmares, this Fire-type Pokémon has a cool tone to its card which is offset by the red of Ultra Beast GX cards nicely. Alolan Vulpix: Artist Naoyo Kimura delivers a beautiful watercolor Alolan Vulpix that appears to have been painted onto a textured surface. Vulpix is lovable as always as it bounds through a snowy landscape with dare I say Bob Rossian trees, their branches bare, withstanding the winter behind it. A truly gorgeous card.

Artist delivers a beautiful watercolor Alolan Vulpix that appears to have been painted onto a textured surface. Vulpix is lovable as always as it bounds through a snowy landscape with dare I say Bob Rossian trees, their branches bare, withstanding the winter behind it. A truly gorgeous card. White Kyurem: Kyurem's forms that have fused with Zekrom (Black) and Kyurem (this White version) have a somewhat busy design, so it's always cool to see TCG artists make these Dragons work visually. Hitoshi Ariga does a great job keeping the insanity of the design while also making it so our heads don't hurt looking at it.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.