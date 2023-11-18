Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 2: Toedscruel Ex

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames adapts Japan's ex Special Sets featuring Toedscruel along with Ruler of the Black Flame.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Grass-types, but not all sequences of species line up as a single type.

In this set, Toedscool is depicted as a Fighting-type. It evolves into Toedscruel ex, which is depicted as a Grass-type. Oswaldo KATO, who has utilized both a digital CGI style and an illustrative style in the past, brings a more 3D aesthetic to this Toedscool. Generally, KATO uses this style for Trainer cards, but here, he uses it to depict this Paldean species. 5ban Graphics, the in-house Ultra Rare/RR artist, delivers the border-breaking Toedscruel ex.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the standard section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

