The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 6: Finizen Line

Finizen and its evolution, Zero Form Palafin, are featured in Pokémon TCG's August 2023 set, Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames.

Article Summary Explore Finizen & Zero Form Palafin in Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames.

New Tera Pokémon and Charizard ex chase card featured in the set.

Artists kadama, Kouki Saitou, & Souichirou Gunjima bring cards to life.

Get insights from Dex entries on new species in the August 2023 set.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Water-types.

Finizen gets two cards in this set, with one by kadama (left) and one by Kouki Saitou (center). It evolves into Palafin (right), which is illustrated here by Souichirou Gunjima on a holographic rare. Palafin appears here in its Zero Form.

Let's get to know these new species through their Dex entries. Finizen's read:

It likes playing with others of its kind using the water ring on its tail. It uses ultrasonic waves to sense the emotions of other living creatures. Its water ring is made from seawater mixed with a sticky fluid that Finizen secretes from its blowhole.

And Zero Form Palafin's go like this:

This Pokémon changes its appearance if it hears its allies calling for help. Palafin will never show anybody its moment of transformation. Its physical capabilities are no different than a Finizen's, but when its allies are in danger, it transforms and powers itself up.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the standard section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

