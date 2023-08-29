Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Rellor

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 6: Rellor Line

Rellor and Rabsca, the new Bug-type evolutionary line from Paldea, are introduced to the Pokémon TCG in Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at a Paldean species making its debut.

Rabsca is a new Paldean Pokémon that makes its Pokémon TCG debut in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. A Bug/Psychic-type species, Rabsca evolves from Rellor. Let's take a look at this line's Dex entries to get to know it ahead of its debut. First, Rellor which gets two cards in this set:

This Pokémon creates a mud ball by mixing sand and dirt with psychic energy. It treasures its mud ball more than its own life. It rolls its mud ball around while the energy it needs for evolution matures. Eventually the time comes for it to evolve.

Now, Rabsca:

The body that supports the ball barely moves. Therefore, it is thought that the true body of this Pokémon is actually inside the ball. An infant sleeps inside the ball. Rabsca rolls the ball soothingly with its legs to ensure the infant sleeps comfortably.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

