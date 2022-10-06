The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Part 18: Pidove Line

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG, including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me through a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Pidove line.

The star card of this line is actually the basic stage, Pidove itself. N-DESIGN Inc. provides a beautiful, realistic 3D rendering that looks like Pokémon GO's GO Snapshot mechanic in the year 2045. I love this set's mixture of real-world photographs and 3D rendered Pokémon, particularly because the 3D renderings merge realism and the game's style perfectly. I wish more 3D art seen on Ultra Rares was of this quality. The evolutionary line continues with Tranquill, illustrated in a vibrant style by 0313. The illustration sees flower petals flying by, which initially made me think of a lure, but the petals aren't just pink. The line culminates with Unfezant, illustrated by GIDORA, who depicts the powerful Pokémon gliding through the skies of a rainy day. Those who look closely will spot a Marshtomp excited to see Unfezant.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.