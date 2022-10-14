The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Part 26: Gold Secret Rares

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me through a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we finish up with the final two Secret Rares of Pokémon GO.

I am normally not a fan of Secret Rare Trainer Items. As a collector rather than a player, I'd rather have a Pokémon on a Secret Rare any day. However, the way that these replicate the iconic Pokémon GO items is pretty cool. These stand out as interesting because of the unique nature of this special set. In the game, the Egg Incubator is, of course, used to hatch eggs, and the Lure Module is a device that can be attached to Pokéstops to draw Pokémon spawns to the stop for thirty minutes.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO. Next time, the spotlight concludes with a final full expansion review.