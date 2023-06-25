Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet, Tatsugiri

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 14: Tatsugiri

Dondozo & Tatsugiri, an inseparable pair of Pokémon, got their first Pokémon TCG feature in the Paldea-themed expansion, Scarlet & Violet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at

Dondozo debuts on a holographic rare. Illustrator Souichirou Gunjima depicts this new Paldean Water-type Pokémon with a Tatsugiri in its mouth which shakes its fix at a competitor. This references the team-up between these two in the Scarlet & Violet game's Double Battles. Tatsugiri is seen here in its Droopy Form.

Get to know Dondozo better by reading its Dex entries:

This Pokémon is a glutton, but it's bad at getting food. It teams up with a Tatsugiri to catch prey. It treats Tatsugiri like its boss and follows it loyally. Though powerful, Dondozo is apparently not very smart.

Tatsugri's first card it has to itself depicts it in its Curly Form. Let's take a look at the Dex entries for this new Dragon/Water-type species from Paldea so we can get to know it before opening packs:

This is a small dragon Pokémon. It lives inside the mouth of Dondozo to protect itself from enemies on the outside. Tatsugiri is an extremely cunning Pokémon. It feigns weakness to lure in prey, then orders its partner to attack.

The Droopy Form and Stretchy Form all have their own Dex Entries.

OKACHEKE illustrates this card.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

