Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 16: Electric-type

The Electric-type cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet include multiple new species and returning favorites like Pachirisu, Toxel, & more.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at some more Electric-type cards.

In our spotlight on the assorted Electric-type cards of Scarlet & Violet, we have a Mareep illustrated by Narumi Sato. Mareep is rendered here by Sato in a textured style that looks like colored pencils were used in combination with delicate but strong line art. Naoki Saito takes the voltage up to the next level with this electrifying Pachirisu card, which uses bold coloring and a dynamic style for this underrated Pika-clone. Finally, the Galarian species Toxel gets a common card from Yuu Nishida, which depicts the Pokémon as so bummed out that it's raining. Cute.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!