The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 48: Pawmot & Drowzee

Pokémon TCG legends Kouki Saitou and Tomokazu Komiya contribute species both new and classic to the first Scarlet & Violet era set.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at pair of Illustration Rares.

Today's Illustration Rare spotlights feature one new and one classic species: Pawmot representing Paldea and Drowzee representing Kanto. Pawmot is the third and final form of the Pawmi family. Pawmi is the Pika-clone of Paldea and is a pure Electric-type Mouse Pokémon. Pawmi evolves into the Electric/Fighting-type Pawmo, who then, of course, evolves into the Electric/Fighting-type Pawmot. Interestingly, the Pawmi line is the first Electric Mouse that can evolve since Pichu. Here are Pawmot's Dex entries:

This Pokémon normally is slow to react, but once it enters battle, it will strike down its enemies with lightning-fast movements.

Pawmot's fluffy fur acts as a battery. It can store the same amount of electricity as an electric car.

Pawmot's Illustration Rare is illustrated by Kouki Saitou. Read more about Saitou here.

One of the joys of the current era of the Pokémon TCG is the expanded borders. We have seen Ultra Rare cards push at the borders, sometimes even literally having Pokémon reach beyond the physical borders in the past. It has been the recent era of illustration-driven cards, though, that has seen this idea explored to the max. It began with Alternate Arts, continued with Character Rares, and now is still explored in depth with Illustration Rares. This card style allows us to experience even classic TCG illustrators like Tomokazu Komiya, who draws this trippy Drowzee, in new ways. Komiya has been contributing to the hobby since the early days of Neo Genesis, and now we truly get to see his art blown up.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

