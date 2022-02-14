The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends Part 15: Rainbow Rares

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first five sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, and Ultra Prism), now it's time to look at this era's first special set. A special set (sometimes called a holiday set) is an expansion of cards released in branded products rather than a booster box. You can tell when a set is "special" when it doesn't have the era's name as part of its title. Shining Legends was released on October 6th, 2017 and focused on Shiny Pokémon. Notably, it brought back the vintage "Shining" style of card introduced during the Neo era. Today, let's venture into the Secret Rare portion of the set.

Shining Legends includes Rainbow Rare versions of Entei GX, Raichu GX, Mewtwo GX, and Zoroark GX. Note that the set has more Rainbow Rare GX than it has Full Art GX, as neither Raichu nor Zoroark get Full Arts in the set. That's not because these cards don't exist, though. They have simply shown up elsewhere. The Raichu GX Full Art showed up in both standard and jumbo-sized versions as an SM Black Star Promo in the Shining Legends Special Collection – Raichu GX which offered a holofoil variant version of the Pikachu from the actual numbered set as well. The same treatment was given to Zoroark's Full Art which appeared in its own Special Collection along with a Zorua SM Black Star Promo.

Of the Rainbow Rares, Mewtwo GX has the distinction of being the second-most valuable card in the set after an Alternate Art version of the same card. These are the only two cards that beat out Shining Mew as the chase card of the set. Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends. To look back on this series, click the Shining Legends tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.