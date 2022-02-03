The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends Part 4: Litten & More

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first five sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, and Ultra Prism), now it's time to look at this era's first special set. A special set (sometimes called a holiday set) is an expansion of cards released in branded products rather than a booster box. You can tell when a set is "special" when it doesn't have the era's name as part of its title. Shining Legends was released on October 6th, 2017 and focused on Shiny Pokémon. Notably, it brought back the vintage "Shining" style of card introduced during the Neo era. Today, let's take a look at a common card and two of the set's holos.

This time around, we're not looking at any Ultra Rares. We have a standard Litten card which I'm going to say right here may be the cutest artwork in the set. Now, this set has beautiful artwork and I am partial to cat Pokémon, I know, but I do find this illustration adorable in its simplicity.

Next to the Litten, we have two more beautiful holos from the set. You'll notice that there is a secondary focus of this set building with the holos, and it's right there in the name: Shining Legends. "Shining," of course, comes from the chase cards of this set, which bring back the Shining Pokémon card format. "Legends" comes from the holos which depict Legendary and Mythical Pokémon. What a set, what a set.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends. To look back on this series, click the Shining Legends tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.