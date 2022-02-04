The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends Part 5: Shining Volcanion

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first five sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, and Ultra Prism), now it's time to look at this era's first special set. A special set (sometimes called a holiday set) is an expansion of cards released in branded products rather than a booster box. You can tell when a set is "special" when it doesn't have the era's name as part of its title. Shining Legends was released on October 6th, 2017, and focused on Shiny Pokémon. Notably, it brought back the vintage "Shining" style of card introduced during the Neo era. Today, let's take a look at one of the set's Shining Pokémon: Shining Volcanion.

Volcanion is a dual Fire/Water-type Mythical introduced in the sixth generation as part of the Kalos region. Normally, this species has a red body with yellow markings on its chest, face, and claws. The Shiny version of Volcanion has a yellow body with orange markings on its chest and pink on its face and claws — quite a difference! While I must say that this isn't as exciting of a pull as, say, Shining Genesect or the set's chase card, Shining Mew, it's still quite a nice Shiny that gets overlooked just by the mere strength of the other species appearing on Shining cards. I mean, in addition to the ones I mentioned, Shining Legends also includes Shining Jirachi, Shining Arceus, and another huge hit, Shining Rayquaza. Volcanion, while still a Mythical, is in there with some of the most popular species in the history of the franchise and yet it still pulls its weight!

