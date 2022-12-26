The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 21: Fighting-Types

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move to the Fighting-type cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

The three cards here include various art styles from different contributors. Naoyo Kimura uses detailed, textured colors and line, confident lineart on this Phanpy card depicting this tiny elephant walking curiously through a path in a lush green forest. Iconic contributor Yuka Morii who has been contributing to the hobby for many years, uses her clay sculpting and photography skills to deliver a memorable Baltoy hanging out in the real world. Finally, artist nagimiso uses the bright amber, purple, and blue color palette of golden hour to deliver a legendary card featuring Terrakion posed like a badass, confident, and strong.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.