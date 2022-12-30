The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 25: Radiant Jirachi

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, check out another Radiant Pokémon from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Aw man! With Radiant Pokémon set to wrap up in Crown Zenith, the final special set that will serve as an epilogue to the Sword & Shield series block, we aren't going to get this… but I wish we could've seen all of the cute Mythicals as Radiant Pokémon. No Radiant Mew, Celebi, Victini, and so on? What a miss! Anyway, Radiant Jirachi is far and away my favorite Radiant Pokémon after Radiant Eevee, with this card's artwork showing just how beautiful Radiants can be when given artwork that is more than just a figure drawing over a swirl of color. Artist Ryuta Fuse gives Jirachi a sense of wonder and personality in this card as it flows over a beautiful river at night, sprinkling its radiant light behind it. A card of truly mythic proportions!

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.