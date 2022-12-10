The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 5: Vulpix & Ponyta

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we start up with the Fire-types of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

We have two Kanto classic evolutionary lines today with Vulpix and Ponyta. The Vulpix is particularly cute, with artist ryoma uratsuka using a white outline on the Fire-type fox to make it stand out as it runs along a cobblestone gate positioned in front of a gorgeous rosebush. Artist Shiburingaru takes things in an intense direction with this painterly Ninetails. The use of color on this card is particularly strong with the cool green and blue background serving as the base from which the warm, blazing colors of Ninetails jump out at you. Then, artist Teeziro uses an oil painting approach for Ponyta, showing the Pokémon sitting down with a look of tranquil innocence on its face. Ponyta evolves into Rapidash, illustrated by Megumi Higuchi who draws it on a sparkling, icy terrain that reflects the gleaming sun.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.