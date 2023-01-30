The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 57: Corviknight The spotlight on the art & artists of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest continues with Shigenori Negishi & KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA taking on Corviknight.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic.

Corviknight, one of the fan-favorite new species from Galar, gets two Character Super Rares in the Silver Tempest Trainer Gallery subset. The first is Corviknight V by KIYOTA OSHIYAMA, who depicts this Stel-type Pokémon waiting to take off as it clutches a cab with its Trainer Cabbie aboard. OSHIYAMA utilizes a cartoony style reminiscent of the anime, while Shigenori Negishi, who illustrates the Corviknight VMAX Character Super Rare, keeps with the cartoony vibe while going far more stylized. Comics fans might detect a Ulises Fariñas vibe here, and that's a great thing. Funny enough, Negishi switches the placement of the cab to Corviknight's head due to the sheer size of the Pokémon in this form.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery subset of this expansion.