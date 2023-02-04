The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 62: Raihan Our spotlight on the Trainer Gallery subset of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest continues with Raihan, Professor Burnet, & more.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic.

The Full Art Trainer section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest's Trainer Gallery closes out with two Trainers getting their first Full Arts and another coming back for a victory lap. Professor Burnet was given as a standard Trainer card in V-UNION boxes and now gets a proper Full Art by illustrator kirisAki. Burnet was the Professor introduced in the Pokémon Dream Radar app.

Raihan, Gym Leader of Hammerlocke Stadium from Galar, gets a second Full Art after his Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Full Art. He gets even more love in the next set with a Signature Trainer and Special Art Rare in Crown Zenith. This new Full Art is drawn by take.

Finally, Sorward & Shieldbert get a Full Art by nagimiso.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery subset of this expansion.