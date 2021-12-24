The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 1

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series broke down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018, and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

Cherubi: In these spotlight series, I used to only show off the Ultra Rares and above. I thought that's what the readership would want to see. Then, the more I thought about it, the more I began to think it'd be better to show off my favorites as well. Common and uncommon cards deserve love, and I personally enjoy seeing interesting aspects of sets pointed out so that my appreciation for these sets can grow. My first focus card from this Pokémon TCG set is this common Cherubi by Asako Ito . As a crochet artist, this artist's cards obviously stand out from the standard illustrations and this is among my favorites of Ito's work. The cute smile on Cherubi and the felt background made me fall in love with this one.

While this one does lean into the overused CGI style that GX cards are known for, I love the dynamic action shot here. Leafeon remains adorable as it pounces. It's giving me Pokémon a la Pixar vibes. Mow Rotom: Ultra Prism includes a fun set of Rotom cards that brings to mind the fun Rotom-themed subset from Platinum – Rising Rivals.

