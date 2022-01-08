The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 16

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018 and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

Just as Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism continues the cycle of Full Arts Eeveelutions for this era, it continues rolling these cards out in their Rainbow Rare forms as well. Espeon and Umbreon GX Rainbow Rare were the chase cards of Sun & Moon base set and Sylveon GX Rainbow Rare was the chase card of Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising. So where do these two Rainbow Rares, Leafeon and Glaceon, stack up? These are respectively the seventh and eighth top cards of the set, which is thanks to Ultra Prism being a relatively stacked Pokémon TCG expansion. The Trainer Supporter Full Arts of this set are quite popular, with the top card of course being the hugely sought-after Lillie Full Art, and both Cynthia and Lusamine Full Art also making the Top five. The other cards beating out Leafeon and Glaceon are gold cards: the gold Item card Crushing Hammer which was highly competitive and Gold Secret Rares for both Solgaleo and Lunala.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism continues with a focus on more cards from the set. To follow this series, click the Ultra Prism tag below.