The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 2

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018 and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

The Rotoms continue! Here we have Wash Rotom, Frost Rotom, and the standard, good ol' Rotom. In my first piece covering Ultra Prism, one of the focus cards was the Grass-type Mow Rotom. In that piece, I wrote about how Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism reminds me of the May 2009 set, Platinum – Rising Rivals. That set had an entire subset dedicated to Rotom cards, which could be pulled from packs. While the Rotom offerings in Ultra Prism don't make up a subset but are rather standard pulls in this expansion, I love how the Pokémon TCG has unifying themes like this running through certain sets. It makes it so that when one thinks of Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism, the thought isn't exclusively "That's the set with the Lillie card worth hundreds of dollars" or "That's the set that debuted Prism Stars." It's also the set with all of the Rotoms, which I think adds quite a bit of fun.

