The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 17

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Dialga holo rare: Dialga may have gotten shafted by not getting a V in this Dragon-themed set, but it does get this rather action-packed holo. Note, too, that Dragon-type cards with a standard border now get the Dragon symbol on the text part of the card. This is removed for Reverse Holos, as those already have the typing symbol appear in a different pattern.

Noivern V: This right here is an underappreciated card. The artwork is absolute fire but the super light texturing shows that this V may be more than meets the eye. I saw it when I was opening a Pokémon TCG box at my well-lit local card shop. This may be a damning fact about the lighting in my home, but it took being at the shop to notice light texture on this standard V which look like soundwaves coming from Noivern's wings. Brilliant stuff.

Drampa: This is a card that could stop you in your tracks as you're popping open packs. (That kind of sounded like some Eminem action. I'm spitting Pokémon bars.) The artwork by Tomokazu Komiya is distinct, to say the least, with an expressionist take on this Dragon-type. With scribbly colors and strong, confident linework, Komiya is one of the most dynamic and interesting artists working for the Pokémon TCG and this Drampa is among his best.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.