The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 2

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Trevenant V & VMAX: We have some haunted tree action! At first sight, the flashiness of the VMAX had me spellbound. In this Dynamax for, Trevenant looks like it towers to the height of a building. An absolute Ent. When I look a better look at the V, though, the blue, foggy background with the silhouettes of other trees adds a lot to the environment of the card. Pretty spooky! Overall, these were never going to be the most exciting pulls in a Pokémon TCG set focused on Rayquaza and the Eeveelutions, but these are still two strong cards.

Eldegoss: The dandelion Pokémon are delivering great holos in this set! The first installment of the series tipped the hat to the Jumpluff holo, and now here comes Eldegoss. Cute and full of happy energy, this Eldegoss card also leaves a ton of room for the holofoil to gleam.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.