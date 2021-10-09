The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 27

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Medicham Full Art V: Medicham may be a silly Pokémon, but if you've ever fought in Pokémon GO's GO Battle League, you know to brace yourself if you see one of these Fighting/Psychic-type Pokémon coming at you like this. The background makes the card here, delivering a trippy vibe that gives the impression Medicham is messing with your mind in order to get a better shot at kicking you in the face.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.