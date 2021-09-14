The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 3

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Flareon VMAX: Note that there is no Flareon V in Evolving Skies. The Flareon V has been taken out of the set and repurposed as a Black Star Promo along with Jolteon V and Vaporeon V. Both can be obtained in the Eevee Evolution Tins. As far as the VMAX, Flareon has never looked so much like a teddy bear here. A perfect depiction.

Victini: Damn, there are so many amazing holo rares in the set. It has been a long time since a holo was a card that brought about excitement when pulled, as it is now the lowest rank of holo rarity you can get when there are V, VMAX, Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Alternate Arts, and Gold cards in the mix. Recent sets, though, have made me appreciate the current Sword & Shield-era holo pattern that the Pokémon TCG is using, and this soft, almost pastel Victini who couldn't look happier is among the best.

Volcarona V: The detail on the illustration, which looks more hand-drawn than most Pokémon-V, is impeccable. Volcarona looks less like a flame and more like a blooming, floral creature of beauty.

