The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 31

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

This is one of the few times that I find the Full Art V to be more appealing than the Alternate Art in this Pokémon TCG set. Now, don't get me wrong. Noivern's Alternate Art is very unique and I appreciate that it strives for creativity. Noivern is a bat, so the card pays homage to Batman — clever. I just find that Batman references and tributes are so common across the board that this ended up leaving me uninterested. I prefer when Alternate Arts work against the stereotype associated with the focus Pokémon. On Tyranitar's Alt, it's snoozing with a cute, almost storybook art style instead of being ferocious. On Genesect's upcoming Alt, it's not shooting at an enemy, but instead, it is breakdancing. All of that being said, I think think it's a cool card to pull, but the bright colors of the Full Art pull me in a bit more effectively.

