The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 44

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Man, oh man, is it ever stunning to see all three of Evolving Skies' Shiny Gold Pokémon here like this! Like the previous Pokémon TCG expansion Chilling Reight, this set offers three Shiny Gold Cards which breaks from the previous trend of two per set. This is one of the strongest offerings so far with some incredibly beautiful Shines. Froslass probably has the weakest Shiny color palette of the three, but its overall design and the way it works with the gleaming golden style makes up for it. Inteleon is also a stunner, with its pink accents beautifully balancing out the various shades of blue. Finally, we have Cresselia. This is, in my opinion, the best-looking Shiny of all the Legendaries in the Dex. It takes on a "dark side of the moon" vibe to work with Cresselia's mythology. With the exception of the transcendent artwork used for the Shiny Mew Gold Card in Celebrations, I'd name this as the best card of this style that the Pokémon TCG has released.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the secret rare section of the set.