The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 8

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Jolteon VMAX: One of the most dynamic Pokémon VMAX in the set, Jolteon pops with bright color against the swirling background of the card. Note that the corresponding V of this card is not in the set but has been repurposed as a Black Star Promo. That card, which is also quite nice, can be found exclusively in the Pokémon TCG Eevee Evolution Tin: Jolteon V.

Flaaffy and Ampharos: Almost every opening I've watched of Evolving Skies Build & Battle Boxes notes that the promotional Flaaffy (which is holographic) would've been better with this artwork. This is a fan-favorite card not only because of the artwork but because the card's ability is useful in the competitive Pokémon TCG. The artwork is killer, though, and makes Flaaffy look like a powerful electrical diety. Ampharos is illustrated in a light, pastel style which makes it look a lot more cuddly than its pre-evolution.

