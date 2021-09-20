The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 9

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Dracozolt V & VMAX: This isn't going to be a fan-favorite in a set that has Eeveelutions and Dragon-type Pokémon, but I personally love this. The artwork especially on the Dracozolt V reminds me of the hyper rendered modern comic book coloring, and the VMAX somehow makes this fun and silly Pokémon a bit terrifying.

Regieleki: This is the first Regieleki card ever printed. This new addition to the Regis comes along with Regidrago as a pair of new Galarian Legendaries. Until now, the Pokémon TCG has introduced new Legendaries with Vs and Full Arts, including Zacian and Zamazenta in Sword & Shield, Eternatus in Darkness Ablaze, Urshifu in Battle Styles, and Calyrex and the Galarian Birds in Chilling Reign. With the two new Regis getting debut cards as holo rares, I'm thinking that we won't see Vs for these two during the Sword & Shield era. This is a great holo, though!

