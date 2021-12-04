The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 15

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

Gengar is one of the major features of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike as both a set mascot appearing on the pack art and making up two of the major hits in the set. The set includes Gengar V, Gengar VMAX, and Gengar VMAX Alternate Art. The first two art pictured above. The inclusion of these cards in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike checks off a box for Pokémon TCG completionists, as Japan had these cards for a good while before they came to international sets. Japan included these not in a set but in a Gengar deck. The deck included guaranteed hits of the standard VMAX but lucky collectors could strike gold by pulling the Alternate Art from their decks, as those were inserted into the Japanese Gengar decks at random. Now, the cards arrive to English-language collectors as standard pulls in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

