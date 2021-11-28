The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 9

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

Inteleon V: We get a much bigger crowd-pleaser here with Inteleon V, continuing the feature of the Galarian Starters. We've seen the TCG release three standard Inteleon V now (not counting the Full Art) with the other two being in the SWSH Black Star Promos and Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash sets. I have to say, this one is my favorite. Inteleon looks cool as ever as it engages in battle or maybe… dances?

Inteleon VMAX: Fusion Strike does something new here with the Starters. Previously, we saw the Galarian Starters get VMAX cards showcasing their Dynamax forms where they get big. Now, these new VMAXes show their Gigantamax forms where they actually change as they become enlarged. Inteleon's Gigantamax form is hilarious, as his base body retains its size while its tail becomes huge, forming into a tower from which Inteleon can snipe opponents from afar.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike continues with more cards from the set. You can follow this spotlight series by clicking our Fusion Strike tag.