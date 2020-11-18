The Crew 2 Receives A New Motorpass System From Ubisoft

Ubisoft has found a new way to extend the gameplay life of The Crew 2 as they have introduced the first season of the Motorpass system. This is a new optional multi-tiered reward system that will be released in seasons, in which players can progress through by completing Daily and Seasonal Challenges. This system will expand your motorsports experience with 50 tiers of new content, which comes with exclusive rewards to earn, new vanities to try out, and a plethora of new vehicles. The cost to take part in the Premium Motorpass will run you 80,000 Crew Credits. A steep price, however, every Motorpass will also include a total of 40,000 Crew Credits in currency packs, which breaks down to 20,000 CC as Free Rewards and 20,000 CC as Premium Rewards. So you end up getting half of it back. We have some of the FAQ's below from today's announcement as well as the trailer.

HOW DO CHALLENGES WORK?

There are two types of Challenges: Daily and Seasonal.

Daily Challenges are actions to complete throughout the game, in a variety of contexts and disciplines. There are 5 Daily Challenges available to be completed in a 24 hour period, after which the selection changes.

We will also add 4 new Seasonal Challenges every week, based specifically on the current Season's theme. These will remain available until the end of the Season, unlike Daily Challenges.

Completing Challenges will earn you Motor Stars, which are essentially experience points needed to progress through the MOTORPASS. The number of Motor Stars awarded will depend on the difficulty of the Challenge.

You need 10 Motor Stars to unlock one MOTORPASS tier.

HOW DO CHALLENGES IMPACT LIVE CONTRACTS?

Given the similarity between LIVE Contracts and Challenges, we will be removing Contracts from the game on November 25 and shifting the ability to earn free Crew Credits to the MOTORPASS.

As explained above, the MOTORPASS' free rewards include Crew Credit packs to the total value of 20,000 CC.

HOW LONG WILL A MOTORPASS LAST?

A MOTORPASS will last for 2 months. It will run in tandem with the seasonal MOTORFLIX structure that we revealed at Ubisoft Forward, and that you can read up on HERE.

Every Episode will have its own MOTORPASS, and the rewards will be in sync with its theme. The very first MOTORPASS theme will therefore be The Chase!

WILL THIS REPLACE THE VEHICLE DROPS, LIVE SUMMITS, AND OTHER FREE CONTENT THAT PLAYERS CURRENTLY ENJOY?

No, we will continue to roll out free vehicle drops, LIVE Summits, events, and more, as usual. The MOTORPASS is completely optional and is designed to complement existing live drops, not replace them.

And of course, The Chase's new game mode will be free and available to all, no change from our previous updates!

IS THERE A FAME LEVEL REQUIREMENT FOR THE MOTORPASS?

There are no Fame level requirements, any player on any platform can progress in the MOTORPASS should they so wish. Even Free Trial players can give it a go, and will keep all their unlocked rewards if they decide to purchase the full game.