The Cycle: Frontier Discusses Changes In New Developer Video Check out the latest developer video for The Cycle: Frontier as they go into detail about some of the changes coming to Season 3.

Indie developer and publisher YAGER announced this week they are making some changes to The Cycle: Frontier before the game heads into Season 3. A lof of eh discussion in this video talks about the weapon upgrades that you'll be seeing as they are bringing in some better firepower to deal with the new swarm of enemies you'll have to contend with, such as the Howler you see here. However, they are making changes to the game, in general, such as better anti-cheat systems. You can read more about it below and check out the video.

"Unlike the current roster of weapons that can be bought or crafted on Prospect Station, these exciting new arms can only be found on Fortuna III, rewarding players for good play and exploration. This new system will help the game expand its variety of weapons across the board, making rarer weapons more available to players while filling in gaps in the current line-up. In the march to Season 3, YAGER has been taking special care to improve The Cycle: Frontier and make it more fun for everyone. First and foremost, the team continues to deliver new features in The War on Cheats, including recent additions like the Cheating Victim Compensation system (to help players regain items lost to cheaters), Trusted Status with Shielded Matchmaking, and a variety of upgrades to improve cheat detection and reporting."

"There have also been a number of changes to make the gameplay experience more accessible, including a revamped tutorial, stability enhancements, and the ability to reconnect to sessions after a disconnect. YAGER is also working to upgrade the experience provided by the game's offworld player hub with new changes for Prospect Station. To give this home away from home a more dynamic, lived-in feel, Season 3 will bring a variety of visual and architectural redesigns, as well as a reimagined daily presence for the lives of NPCs."