The Cycle: Frontier Has Launched Season Two Today

Indie developer and publisher Yager has launched the second season of The Cycle: Frontier called The Depths of Tharis Island. This season comes with a number of additions and improvements as Prospectors are invited back to Fortuna III to fight for rare materials and powerful weapons. You'll be getting new campaign missions, gear perks, a new Fortuna Pass, and a new map in the form of Tharis Island. This location is shrouded in mystery as it contains several different places within and unexplored labyrinthian cave system. You can read more details below and check out the latest trailer for the season at the bottom, but to get the full set of patch notes, you can check out their blog here.

Players can unlock Tharis Island, the first new map released for The Cycle: Frontier since its launch, by playing through the campaign. Tharis Island pits veteran Prospectors against hazards and missions like nothing they've seen before: among the abandoned ruins of the island slumbers unknown technology that can be used to enhance a Prospector's gear in unique and powerful ways. Unlike the game's previous maps, Tharis Island is more focused on interior spaces, drawing players into more dangerous encounters with challenges that players must figure out on their own.

Players will also gain access to an all-new Fortuna Pass featuring 100 levels of highly desirable rewards to unlock, including cosmetic items, Aurum, Salvage tokens and other goodies to help them survive and thrive on Tharis Island. The free track of the Fortuna Pass mostly offers gameplay rewards like weapons and gear, while the premium track includes new Prospector and weapon skins, emotes, weapon charms, XP boosters and enough Aurum to purchase next season's Fortuna Pass if completed. Prospectors who opt to go the premium route will not have any gameplay advantages over those who do not, although they may look a little more awesome.